All California Voters Will Receive Mail-In Ballots For General Election

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed an executive order Friday requiring the state to mail a ballot to every voter in the state.

Newsom said the move was prompted over public health concerns over in-person voting due to the coronavirus.

“Elections and the right to vote are foundational to our democracy,” Newsom said in a statement. “No Californian should be forced to risk their health in order to exercise their right to vote.”

Several states, including Colorado and Oregon, already mail ballots to every voter, but California is the first to do so in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are meeting our obligation to provide an accessible, secure, and safe election this November,” said California Secretary of State Alex Padilla, who will oversee the process. “Sending every registered voter a ballot by mail is smart policy and absolutely the right thing to do during this COVID-19 pandemic.”

California, the most populous state in the country, has more than 20 million registered voters.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.