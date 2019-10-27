Horrifying Videos Show Incredible Destruction Of Raging California Wildfires

Terrifying videos taken in parts of California are offering a firsthand glimpse of the incredible destruction left by several wildfires as nearly 100,000 people have been forced to evacuate their homes.
As of Sunday morning, more than 44,000 acres continued to burn across the state. The largest of the eight fires, which is dubbed the Kincade Fire, has consumed 30,000 acres north of Santa Rosa and is just 10% contained, the state’s Department of Forestry and Fire Protection reported.
The Saddle Ridge Fire, which has consumed 8,799 acres, is 97% contained, and the Tick Fire, which has consumed 4,615 acres, is 65% contained, the department’s website states. Both of those fires are in Los Angeles County.
Here are some of the dramatic videos recorded at the scene of two of the worst active blazes.