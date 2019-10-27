Horrifying Videos Show Incredible Destruction Of Raging California Wildfires

Terrifying videos taken in parts of California are offering a firsthand glimpse of the incredible destruction left by several wildfires as nearly 100,000 people have been forced to evacuate their homes.

As of Sunday morning, more than 44,000 acres continued to burn across the state. The largest of the eight fires, which is dubbed the Kincade Fire, has consumed 30,000 acres north of Santa Rosa and is just 10% contained, the state’s Department of Forestry and Fire Protection reported.

The Saddle Ridge Fire, which has consumed 8,799 acres, is 97% contained, and the Tick Fire, which has consumed 4,615 acres, is 65% contained, the department’s website states. Both of those fires are in Los Angeles County.

Here are some of the dramatic videos recorded at the scene of two of the worst active blazes.

Kincade Fire:

The #KincadeFire is burning on both sides of Geysers Road and has already consumed over 10,000 acres. Homes are starting to burn along Red Winery Road. @GettyImagesNews pic.twitter.com/xWcts5xWIB — Justin Sullivan (@sullyfoto) October 24, 2019

Fire encroaching the highway on 128, both sides, in Sonoma Co. in Healdsburg. Major wind gusts kicking up and and trees and power lines down everywhere. Updates to come #KincadeFire @NBCNews @TODAYshow pic.twitter.com/0vYvsLTLk2 — Sam Brock (@SamBrockNBC) October 27, 2019

Embers flying and buildings burning at the @SodaRockWinery in Alexander Valley. A blazing scene that shows how wind gusts can turn a spot fire into a much larger issue. Flames burning on the other side of highway 128 as well. @NBCNightlyNews @NBCNews @TODAYshow pic.twitter.com/bxnQSpPC3f — Sam Brock (@SamBrockNBC) October 27, 2019

Soda Rock Winery up in flames as the #KincadeFire burns through Healdsburg, with winds 90+ MPH. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/gbxlzra71s — Bob Redell (@BobNBC) October 27, 2019

Meanwhile above ground things are difficult. #KincadeFire Fieldstone winery pic.twitter.com/wExJQyVe6s — craig philpott (@CphilpottCraig) October 27, 2019

Tick fire:

A doorbell camera shows a California family evacuating their home as massive Tick fire surrounded their neighbourhood in Canyon Country, scorching nearby hills and filling the sky with smoke.



ALSO SEE: https://t.co/mAaeRbBwbX pic.twitter.com/OoNBuBnBac — Globalnews.ca (@globalnews) October 26, 2019

Captured at the #TickFire by reporter ⁦@lunettacaleb⁩. The video was taken in the Mint Canyon neighborhood of Canyon Country as residents were forced to evacuate. pic.twitter.com/m36XX0vY00 — SignalSCV (@SCVSignal) October 24, 2019

A fire camera captured the outbreak of the #TickFire. This three-hour time lapse shows the period from 1:33pm to 4:32pm Thursday. (Courtesy of https://t.co/TpIgwJ1wM1) https://t.co/bIMYlUM49o pic.twitter.com/SHwulfCLAh — LAist (@LAist) October 24, 2019

#TickFire @LACOFD Firefighters braving arduous conditions shoring up and reinforcing containment lines. Supported by fixed wing retardant dropping aircraft the difficult work separating burned fuel from unburned vegetation continues. pic.twitter.com/gxSUcXyiCn — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) October 25, 2019

VIDEO: @LACoFireAirOps Firehawk helicopters fighting wildfire on three fronts. Working to protect lives and property earlier in Santa Clarita, CA. #TickFire @LACoFDPIO (media ok to use with credit) pic.twitter.com/XZEOlS3ZxL — LACoFireAirOps (@LACoFireAirOps) October 25, 2019