California Woman Fatally Shot For Displaying Pride Flag Outside Her Store

A 66-year-old woman in Southern California was shot dead on Friday for displaying a Pride flag outside her store, according to law enforcement.

Deputies responded on Friday evening to a report of a shooting at Mag Pi, a clothing store in Lake Arrowhead owned by Laura Ann Carleton. Authorities found Carleton at the store with a gunshot wound and pronounced her dead at the scene, according to a press release from the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department.

The male suspect, who has not yet been identified, fled the scene on foot before authorities arrived. Law enforcement said the man was armed when confronted by deputies, and was killed in what the sheriff’s department said was a “lethal force encounter.” The investigation is ongoing.

“Through further investigation, detectives learned the suspect made several disparaging remarks about a rainbow flag that stood outside the store before shooting Carleton,” police said.

Lake Arrowhead LGBTQ, an organization that helps create inclusive spaces for the queer community, posted on Instagram over the weekend honoring Carleton. While she did not identify as LGBTQ+, according to the organization, she did spend “her time helping & advocating for everyone in the community.”

On the store’s website, Carleton said that Mag Pi “is all about tackling everyday life with grace and ease and continuing to dream.” The business owner had a long career in fashion, at one point serving as an executive at Kenneth Cole for 15 years.

“With a penchant for longevity, she has been married to the same man for 28 years and is the mother of a blended family of nine children, the youngest being identical twin girls,” the website said.

Local grocery Mountain Provisions Cooperative posted to Facebook on Saturday honoring Carleton, whom it called “friend, mom to many, ally, organizer, entrepreneur and soul of our co-op.”

“Lauri was a pillar in our community, an immovable force in her values for equality, love, and justice. If you knew Lauri you know she loved hard, laughed often, and nurtured and protected those she cared about. She was a force, she loved to crack jokes and wanted to live as joyful of a life as possible,” the post read.

“We will continue to stand for the values she so selflessly stood for. Her death will not be in vain.”

The co-op encouraged people to “fly your flags in honor of Lauri.”

“Bridesmaids” director Paul Feig posted a tribute on social media to Carleton, whom he called a “wonderful friend” and a “true ally” of the queer community.