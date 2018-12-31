'Overwhelmingly White' California Women's March Canceled Over Representation Concerns

The cancelation announcement sparked a wave of responses online, with some praising the decision and others suggesting reconsideration.

The Eureka rally had nearly 8,000 participants in 2017, according to the North Coast Journal, and roughly 5,000 in 2018.

The Women’s March movement leadership faces controversy of its own. Four leaders of the Washington, D.C., gathering were asked to resign in November amid uproar over their ties to Louis Farrakhan, the Nation of Islam head who has expressed anti-Semitic views. Some state chapters of the group have turned against the D.C. organizers, wary of being associated with Farrakhan’s rhetoric.

Women’s March demonstrations in Washington and elsewhere around the country will be held on Jan. 19.