Calista Flockhart Goes Full-On Fashion Throwback At The 'Indiana Jones' Premiere

Much like husband Harrison Ford, Calista Flockhart is embracing her past.

Flockhart attended the premiere of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” starring Ford, in Los Angeles Wednesday wearing a yellow Ralph Lauren skirt and off-the-shoulder black top.

Harrison Ford (left) and Calista Flockhart at the premiere of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" in Los Angeles. Jesse Grant via Getty Images

Flockhart’s longtime stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, pointed out on Instagram that the actor originally wore the floor-length skirt to the 1999 Emmy Awards, where she was nominated for her starring role in “Ally McBeal.”

“Cherish and rewear your clothes people!” Stewart wrote in the caption.

Calista Flockhart at the 1999 Emmy Awards. Ron Galella via Getty Images

When Flockhart first wore the skirt 24 years ago, she paired it with a white button-down shirt that was tied in a knot at her midriff. And though the actor didn’t take home an award that night for her performance, “Ally McBeal” won the Emmy for best comedy series.

By Thursday afternoon, Stewart’s post had received more than 2,400 likes, while Flockhart’s look was praised by the likes of designer Rachel Roy and George Kotsiopoulos, a stylist and TV personality.

Ford and Flockhart have been married since 2010. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Ford is making what he claims to be his final hurrah as the titular character in “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” which hits theaters June 30. He and Flockhart were married in 2010 after dating for about eight years. The couple share a 22-year-old son, Liam.

As for Flockhart, she’s slated to return to television in “Feud: Capote’s Women” as Lee Radziwill, the younger sister of former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. A release date for the series, co-created and produced by Ryan Murphy, has not yet been announced.