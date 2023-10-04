Caller Pranks Fox News During Morgan State University Shooting Coverage

LOADING ERROR LOADING

A prankster interrupted Fox News’ coverage of the Morgan State University shooting by pretending to be a student with information on it. (Watch the video below.)

“When you say poker game, what exactly happened, what transpired?” anchor Trace Gallagher asked Tuesday in the clip, shared by @Acyn.

It quickly became clear that the caller had no intention to offer any real reporting.

“Well, first, we were watching. We all get together every Tuesday night, and we watched Tucker Carlson’s show on X,” the caller said. “We used to watch him on Fox News. Obviously, he’s not there no more. And still being the most incredible guy in the media in America, we always get together to watch Tucker Carlson and think he’s probably doing better now that he’s not with Fox News because the corporate media always controls what the teleprompter readers are able to say.”

Gallager cut him off and told viewers, “Clearly, that was not a student at Morgan State University.”

Fox just got pranked by a Tucker Carlson fan and cut the phone interview: pic.twitter.com/SrJCMlqbv0 — Acyn (@Acyn) October 4, 2023

Some on social media speculated the practical joker was rightwing YouTuber Mark Dice, who did take credit for the trolling.

“Yeah, that was me who culture jammed Fox News live on air,” he wrote on X. “While shootings of any kind are terrible and it’s important to inform the public about a potential danger—cable news always exploits tragedies in order to keep viewers glued to their screens and fill the airtime with anything available to them. In this case, some random caller whose name and identity they didn’t even bother to verify before putting on air as someone who supposedly knows what really happened.”

Yeah, that was me who culture jammed Fox News live on air. While shootings of any kind are terrible and it’s important to inform the public about a potential danger—cable news always exploits tragedies in order to keep viewers glued to their screens and fill the airtime with… pic.twitter.com/fzL8zgrsOW — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) October 4, 2023

The Baltimore campus shooting wounded five people, and police were looking for a suspect.