16 Products Reviewers Say Help Them Calm The Heck Down

When you’re stressed, it’s important to take some time for yourself and find ways to calm down.
A weighted blanket, relaxing aromatherapy spray and even a shoulder massager are just a few small things people have said actually helped them relax. We’ve rounded up these and more to help you calm the heck down.
1
A 19-pound bag of organic Dead Sea Mineral Bath Salts
Amazon
2
And a bath drain cover
Amazon
3
A weighted blanket
Amazon
4
Lycra compression sheets
Fabric For Wellness / Etsy
5
A soothing sound machine
Amazon
6
A Calm the Chaos journal
Amazon
7
A total body pillow
Amazon
8
A relaxing aromatherapy spray
9
Therabox
Cratejoy
10
A salt lamp
Amazon
11
A bulk box of Sleepytime herbal tea
Amazon
12
A foaming lavender bath
Amazon
13
Or an additive-free and scent-free organic bubble bath
Alaffia
14
A compression eye mask
Amazon
15
A shoulder massager
Amazon
16
A lavender thyme serenity candle