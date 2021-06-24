HuffPost Finds

16 Products Reviewers Say Help Them Calm The Heck Down

Need help relaxing? Add a few of these useful items to your cart.
By Harper Hendrickson and Abby Kass, BuzzFeed Shopping

When you’re stressed, it’s important to take some time for yourself and find ways to calm down.

A weighted blanket, relaxing aromatherapy spray and even a shoulder massager are just a few small things people have said actually helped them relax. We’ve rounded up these and more to help you calm the heck down.

1
A 19-pound bag of organic Dead Sea Mineral Bath Salts
Amazon
This will help you unwind, release stress and soothe sore muscles at the end of a long day.

Promising review: "Been using dead sea salt bath to ease my back pains and detox my skin. It has calming effects and gives me glowing skin. I feel pain-free after I take a salt bath. I use a lot of salt per bath to get enhanced effects. This works wonders." — Roxxe Ireland

Get a 19-pound bag from Amazon for $26.97.
2
And a bath drain cover
Amazon
With more than 34,000 reviews, it's true that people love to soothe their souls with super-full baths. Seriously, if you don't have this yet, you need it!

Promising review: "Our new place had a sad bath that didn't fill very high. I was so frustrated taking baths and hearing the overflow drain suck the happiness (and expensive bath soaps and oils!) from my bath. ENTER DRAIN COVER THING. My world is changed. My bath is deep. My soul is calm. You need this for endless baths and happiness. Yasss." — Katie

Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in four colors).
3
A weighted blanket
Amazon
Ideal for anyone who struggles to slip into a deep sleep due to anxiety, stress or night terrors, the comfort of the weighted blanket helps all types of people fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer.

Promising review: "I was a doubter, but I was also desperate to get a decent night’s sleep. (I deal with severe chronic pain and insomnia). The first thing I did was insert the heavy blanket inside a cover. It was way easier than I expected. I was delighted with the material, the bamboo is silky and feels cool. But the big surprise was when I crawled into bed a good three hours before I usually manage to fall asleep. The next morning I realized I had gone to sleep within minutes — and slept straight through to morning. The first full night’s sleep — with NO sleep medication — in 15 years." — Violet

Get it from Amazon for $44.90+ (available in 15 sizes and weights and in 42 colors and patterns).
4
Lycra compression sheets
Fabric For Wellness / Etsy
Compression sheets work similarly to weighted blankets in that they apply deep pressure to your body as you sleep to help soothe the nervous system. Just pull it over your bed like a pillowcase!

Promising review: "This sheet is perfect for helping my daughter sleep better! She tends to 'travel' all over the place in her sleep, and this has really helped keep her in place, and prevent her from kicking blankets off and getting cold/waking up. Excellent quality, beautiful color, and soft!" — Serita Nutsch

Get it from Fabric For Wellness on Etsy for $42+ (available in 21 colors and in full and full extra long sizes, with the bottom open or sewn).
5
A soothing sound machine
Amazon
You can use this to establish a regular sleep schedule or break the habit of your downstairs neighbor's bellowing interrupting your WFH session. This machine has seven white noises, seven fan sounds and 10 relaxing natural sounds like ocean and songbirds.

Promising review: "I bought my first one of these for my baby's room and found that this little machine is so soothing, I ended up buying one for myself! I usually sleep with a fan on (which my husband doesn’t really like because he gets too cold), but now I don’t have to! I mostly use one of the fan settings, but sometimes I use the outdoor cricket setting. Sounds like you’re camping. I use that one for my baby every night and have it go off after an hour with the timer setting. I leave mine on all night cause I’m a very light sleeper. I can honestly say I have had more deep sleep since I’ve been using this product. And that was a rarity for me." — Michelle

Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in two colors).
6
A Calm the Chaos journal
Amazon
Filled with simple mindfulness prompts, this journal will help you have a more peaceful and purposeful way of life.

Promising review: "I've been using this journal every night since I received it. It's been helping me to prioritize how I spend my time and how to manage my feelings of wanting to 'do it all' with something more balanced. I especially appreciate the section about planning the next day: waking up with an intention and plan to handle anticipated issues in a calm, thought-out manner has helped me to ease those frantic feelings of everything moving too fast. Plus, the beautiful design is wonderful to work with!" — DPhillips

Get it from Amazon $12.29.
7
A total body pillow
Amazon
You can snuggle up with this when you start feeling overwhelmed. Cuddling releases oxytocin (the happy hormone!) and can help many folks feel more grounded and calm.

Promising review: "I have actually replaced all of my other pillows with this giant one and I have never slept better. I have already told my husband that I refuse to sleep without it, ever, and if anything happens to this one, you better believe I will be ordering a new one immediately. I have a lot of trouble sleeping due to a wonderful mix of insomnia and naturally running really warm. This pillow separates my husband and I if we need it since I am pretty sure we are both furnaces, and I can sneak the end between my legs so my thighs don't touch (I'm sure I'm not the only one that gets uncomfortable from this) but then I also get to sneak my arm under the top part of the pillow, while it wraps gently around my neck. If you get in the right position with it between the legs and around the neck, it even puts a comforting light pressure on your back so you feel like you're in a cocoon." — Skc

Get it from Amazon for $57.99 (available in four colors).
8
A relaxing aromatherapy spray
Astura Life
Lavender and chamomile in this just may give you the midday boost you need.

Promising review: "I really love this product! I was always in a bad mood and got mad easily, but ever since I found this product, my mood is so much better. I use it three to four times a day and just let the scent stay with me. I can now relax and fall asleep more easily." — Joy Holcomb

Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in six scents and as a variety pack).
9
Therabox
Cratejoy
This monthly subscription box was developed by a therapist so you'll have helpful activities to focus on and products to indulge in whenever you need.

What you get: one research-inspired therapeutic activity to wire your brain for more joy, and five to seven self-care goodies such as aromatherapy, natural/organic bath and body and skincare products.

Promising review: "Really impressed with the products in my Therabox! Each one has been helpful to me and has brought much-needed calm to my life, improved my sleep, and has taken my self-care up a few levels. I highly recommend it." — Kristen B.

Get it from Cratejoy for $30.99/month.
10
A salt lamp
Amazon
Add a warm relaxing light to your nightly routine and calm your mind as you get ready for a big snooze.

Promising review: "This lamp is one of the few things that has helped me because of how soft the light is, and the pretty color it emits onto my room walls. I have had it since July '18 and I use it every night/evening, and so far no issues yet. I have not had to change the bulb either. I use it as my way to tone down in the evening and shut down for the night." — AC

Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in four styles).
11
A bulk box of Sleepytime herbal tea
Amazon
This tea is a calming blend of chamomile, spearmint and lemongrass.

Promising review: "Sleepytime tea is amazing! It smells and tastes great and helps me become relaxed and ready for bed. I sleep without any problems and feel well-rested the next day!" — Chris

Get a 40-pack of tea bags from Amazon for $20.12.
12
A foaming lavender bath
Amazon
Made with pure Epsom salt, this is perfect for anyone who wants to add a big dose of chill vibes and fun to their next bath.

Promising review: "Just wow. I wanted to take my first bubble bath. Glad I went with Mr. Teals. The bubbles were long-lasting and so many bubbles. The smell was great. My body smelt amazing and super smooth. Can’t wait for another bath. You won’t be disappointed. Promise." — Fabian

Get it from Amazon for $4.87.
13
Or an additive-free and scent-free organic bubble bath
Alaffia
The shea butter in this will smooth and soothe skin without any irritation.

Promising review: "After sitting in front of a computer for eight hours a day, there is nothing better than soaking in a warm, relaxing bubble bath. I have been trying to find one that doesn't hurt my skin afterward and this is definitely it! It's so gentle and I can add my own essential oils depending on my mood. Thank you for making such a superior product, Alaffia!" — Christy

Get it from Alaffia for $14.99.
14
A compression eye mask
Amazon
Block out light and help relieve sinus pressure with this eye mask. You can also put this in the freezer for an extra soothing time.

Promising review: "This sleep mask has improved my quality of sleep. I suffer from mild insomnia and even with sleep aids and a standard sleeping mask, I can’t always sleep well. But with this mask, it’s lights out — literally. Not only is the weight element a relaxing and calming sensation, but the darkness is undeniable. I woke up in the mornings completely startled by the sunlight, I had no idea it was morning. I almost forget where I was. Definitely a great product for sleeping or resting." — moraiahvayl

Get it from Amazon for $13.54.
15
A shoulder massager
Amazon
If you carry stress in your shoulders, you need this. It has a warming function and delivers a surprisingly powerful massage for a machine.

Promising review: "I’m not normally one to write reviews but my goodness, this has helped so much with my anxiety. This massager allows me to calm down and relax so I can sleep at night. The key is to actually use it! Don’t put it away in a closet! Buy this thing right now and use it daily. I use it about an hour or so before bed to wind down. It’s fabulous!" — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $49.97.
16
A lavender thyme serenity candle
Chesapeake Bay Candle
Fill your whole house with nice and calm vibes.

Promising review: "I received this as a Christmas gift and I am buying the larger version now because I love it so much. Smells amazing and adds a nice calming feel to the house." — Wendy

Get it from Target for $6.99+ (available in three sizes).
