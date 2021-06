16 Products Reviewers Say Help Them Calm The Heck Down

A total body pillow

You can snuggle up with this when you start feeling overwhelmed. Cuddling releases oxytocin (the happy hormone!) and can help many folks feel more grounded and calm."I have actually replaced all of my other pillows with this giant one and I have never slept better.I have a lot of trouble sleeping due to a wonderful mix of insomnia and naturally running really warm. This pillow separates my husband and I if we need it since I am pretty sure we are both furnaces, and I can sneak the end between my legs so my thighs don't touch (I'm sure I'm not the only one that gets uncomfortable from this) but then I also get to sneak my arm under the top part of the pillow, while it wraps gently around my neck. If you get in the right position with it between the legs and around the neck, it even puts a comforting light pressure on your back so you feel like you're in a cocoon." — Skc



Get it from Amazon for $57.99 (available in four colors).