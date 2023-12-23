30 Calming, Cozy And Cuddly Necessities For Anyone Planning On Hibernating Until Next Summer

Popular items from this list include:
- A “Cup Cozy Pillow,” an absolute essential for achieving peak comfort goals in your living room
- Motorized custom shades that’ll help you make even the sunniest of days into cozy ones fit for movie marathons — all you’ll have to do is click your remote or ask Alexa or Google to lower them for you!
- A “flaming” humidifier to impress anyone who cherishes cozy cottagecore vibes
A "Cup Cozy Pillow"
Cup Cozy Pillow is a small business that specializes in family-friendly snack and drink organizers. Check out a TikTok of the Cup Cozy Deluxe Pillow
in action.Promising review:
"This thing is great! I’m home on maternity leave with my new baby and spend most of my time on the couch under a sleeping baby. This product makes it easy for me to keep my drinks, remote, etc close by even with dogs running around
. It’s a little more expensive than I would have liked but it works and I love it so money well spent!" — Amber
Motorized custom shades
Promising review
: "While a bit spendy, these blinds are great! The customer service is impeccable, and they are very responsive and were able to work with my poor measuring skills to get me sorted with a new set that only required a motor swap! After doing it twice because I put the reset button the wrong way, I'm back installed, and they work great!!!! Thank you!!" — Johnny X.
A "flaming" humidifier
Check out a TikTok of the flaming humidifier
in action. Promising review
: "I like how this diffuser kind of looks like a mini fireplace and it’s perfect for winter. I also like how long the water of this diffuser lasts — I always add my favorite essential oil in it when I go to sleep every night without worrying it will run out of water. I used to have insomnia and it helped me to sleep through the night with my relaxing essential oil scent,
and it also worked as a humidifier." — Benny
An extra-large blanket
It's made from a temperature-regulating blend of polyester and spandex, making it softer than sherpa and fleece blankets while keeping you cozy yet cool! Big Blanket Co.
is a small business specializing in selling the world's largest blankets for the ultimate cozy setup in your home. Promising review:
"I instantly fell in love with this blanket. I was hesitant to purchase at first with the price but I'm so glad I did. It's super soft, has just enough weight to it that it makes it soothing, and is surprisingly cool to sleep with.
It doesn't get really hot like some of my other blankets do. The huge size is also a bonus, as I love hogging blankets all to myself." — Lindsey B.
A pair of memory foam slippers
Promising review:
"These are fabulous slippers! They're everything a slipper should be
: super soft and warm, easy to slip on and off, and the sole comes up just high enough on the sides to keep the slipper from 'rolling' and it’s got the right amount of grip to keep you from slipping on hardwood or tile." — Humans of Kork & Kopper
A cotton knit duvet cover
And if you're looking for a great duvet to fill this cover, here's a hypoallergenic option
that reviewers love! Promising review:
"I have been looking for a terracotta jersey knit duvet cover forever and took a chance with this one. The color is great, a dark terra-cotta/rust color.
It’s soft, but if I had to be nit-picky it isn’t as soft as other jersey knit fabrics I have felt. Shipping was surprisingly fast and the size was perfect for my queen bed. Overall I am happy with my purchase." — Amazon customer
A small lamp with the ability to rotate 180 degrees
Promising review
: "I ordered this lamp as a gift for my husband. We just set up a room in the basement where he keeps his records, films, musical instruments, and other fun stuff. We call it the music listening room — he has a stressful job so he really enjoys going down to the basement and listening to a record and turning on some nice mood lighting. I ordered the sunset lamp as a complement to the theme of the room and we just love it.
The closer you are to the wall, the more of a defined circle it will cast, and the farther back you move the lamp you will see more of an ambient light instead. It’s a really cool light that looks great next to our other eclectic lights, lava lamps and such. When not in use, the lamp is very small and discreet, just a few inches high and sits on the desk in the room." — MBA Squared
A pine forest Bundt pan
Promising review:
"I had this Bundt pan on my wish list for years and finally got it. I'm so thankful I did!!!! What an absolutely beautiful cake it makes with so little effort!!!! This is going to be our Christmas dessert tradition from now on!" — RachelKS
A fuzzy three-piece loungewear set
Promising review:
"This is by far the best money spent on clothing! I love this outfit, it's so comfortable! I will say the tag was a bit itchy on the top piece so I had to cut it off, but otherwise 20/10. This outfit is what I treat myself to on my self-care days and relaxing moments.
Personally, I don't think I'd wear it out and about, but around the house it is just so perfect! And what I look like in my own house doesn't matter, but my comfort definitely does!" — Wendy
A string of 200 warm twinkle lights
This comes with a remote that allows you to choose between eight lighting modes (with a set timer). A USB power adapter is also included.Promising review:
"I ordered these lights for a bedroom and they were beautiful! One pack of lights was way more than I needed for one room. I had excess lights after fully hanging them around the entire room, so the length was fantastic. Perfect for bringing a nice illumination to a room. Sometimes I only have these lights on as opposed to the room's lights and it makes the room very cozy.
I just ordered another set for another room!" — DHB
A quilted chenille floor pillow
How lovely do they look when stacked like in the review photo above!? Gorgeous! Promising review:
"This comes just as pictured and described. It is comfortable and looks luxurious. It's great for floor seating." — AKhan
An ultra soft faux fur rug
Promising review:
"My parents went to Europe and sat outside on furs like these and now they do the same at home. They live in the mountains in Utah. They put these on their metal patio chairs and then cover themselves with a blanket outside in the winter. The furs keep your backside insulated and then topped with the blanket they are able to have cocktail hour(s) on the deck all year long!
It’s honestly pretty sweet and the dog gets her own to lie on when she’s outside too." — Amazon customer
A teak bath caddy
Promising review:
"Well made, pretty tray that fits all the way across my tub. Has a support for book or iPad which is great." — Jolene Saiz
And a mod bath pillow
Promising review:
"This has a lot of cushion for your back and neck. I had no issues with sticking it to the tub. The best part is the hook which allows it to dry out well.
In this time of working at home, I need a nice tub to help relax." — Danielle Piacentini
A towel warmer
It can fit up to two towels and has a 15-minute adjustable timer. Promising review:
"After reading lots of reviews on several different towel warmers, I bought this product for my mom for Christmas. I tested it out before giving it to her. It was works great! The timer looks so sleek and fancy. Even at only 15 minutes, you get a nice warm towel!
10/10 would recommend! Already thinking of buying one for myself!" — Kaylee Sierra
A sherpa-lined foot heater
Promising review:
"This is the first product I've bought that actually works! I've suffered from cold feet all my life, but no more. This foot warmer is so cozy and plush, but most important of all, it actually heats my feet on even the coldest nights!
Love it!" — Killaree
A pet pouch hoodie
"The picture [above is] of my cat Blair, who loves my husband so much more than she loves me. I bought this in an attempt to get her to snuggle up with me instead of him. This sweater works, folks! This has also made working from home a lot easier as she'll chill out in the pocket instead of insisting on using my keyboard as a bed. Win, win, WIN!" — MalloryPromising review:
"This is very cute. The color is vibrant and the size is technically very true. I say this only because the material is not stretchy AT ALL! Not that it ruins the sweatshirt! I think the stiffer fabric makes your pet more comfort in the pouch.
The removable pouch liner is awesome!!! I took it out, seamed it a bit smaller, then put it back in. My pup is TINY and couldn't even reach the top of the pouch! Once I seamed it he can see out but still cuddle down in for warmth. As he grows I can adjust the seam size! All in all this is an AWESOME sweater that I will be buying in other colors!" — Carrie Parker
A star string canopy
Promising review:
"This product is great. And beautiful! It was a nice touch to a surprise anniversary date
." — Juan Rodriguez
A Hugget knot pillow
Promising review:
"I am finding this to be an excellent means of relieving stress and nervous system tension." — Lauren T.
A duvet-like house coat from Casper
"I am wrapped up in this delightful 'duvet' at this very moment! This is officially my favorite splurge-worthy gift. It's the sort of thing people don't automatically know about, which make you seem very in-the-know. Plus, it feels like wearable luxury! I've never owned anything cozier. That's an actual fact." — Mallory
A soft muslin throw blanket
Promising review
: "This blanket is the most amazing thing ever! It is incredibly soft and lightweight. It is warm but not overwhelming. It looks great as a throw for decoration but so comfortable you have to use
." — Fairykisses
A frasier fir candle
Promising review:
"I absolutely love this scent! The candle is amazing and the scent fills the whole bottom floor of my house and even creeps up the stairs. Truly a great candle with a relaxing and balanced scent. Highly recommended." — Keene Family
A decorative jar filled with 135 matches
Promising review:
"Beautiful to display and the matches work great! I’ve bought other decorative matches and the striker or matches haven't worked well — this one is perfect!" — Sarah
A rechargeable lighter
"I'm obsessed with candles, so it was a no-brainer for my husband to gift me this surprisingly super-fun gadget. It's really simple to use and charge, and it really works! I'll never have to buy another lighter again." — HeatherPromising review:
"This is seriously the coolest device of my winter holiday. It makes lighting candles a breeze. Yes, there is a weird crackling noise, but that's a super-minor annoyance. It's a super-intuitive device. Plug the lighter in with the USB (included), charge for a bit, then pop it open and light ALL THE THINGS; well, candles. I don't know how well it lights cigarettes or whatever. However, for my personal intended use, it's awesome!" — Jee W
An LED star tree-topper
Keep in mind that reviewers say the projections are more effective when there's more space between the topper and the ceiling. Promising review:
"I adore this so much, I bought two and placed them in the corners of the room, so the snowflakes light up the entire vaulted ceiling! My 8-year-old thought we were in Frozen
, and danced like Elsa." — Lauren
"The Shortest Day," a winter solstice storybook
Promising review:
"We focus on the solstice in our holiday rituals and celebrations and this is such a sweet solstice book, the best one I have found.
It is a lovely poem for a grown up to read too — it reads well and we all get calm and contemplative when we read it. I highly recommend it." — Abujord
A beeswax candle kit
Each kit includes seven beeswax sheets with six lavender flowers, two cinnamon sticks, two dried orange slices, burlap thread, white lace, cotton wicks, two decorative bees and instructions. To create the colors seen in the review image on the left, grab some candle dye
with your purchase. Also, Candleology
is a small business!Promising review:
"I purchased this set for our Hanukkah celebrations this year and made the candles with the kids. Super easy directions, and we love the outcome (pictured above, right)!" — Amazon customer
An essential oil spray
Asutra
is a small business!Promising review:
"I think this spray might be helping me sleep better, but I'm not positive. What I am sure of is that it smells fantastic! I have tried other sleeping sprays (and just about every sleep product on the market for my resistant insomnia) and this is one of my favorites for just having such a great, comforting smell. It makes my bedroom feel cozier and more inviting
(which can be hard for some of us who learn to hate our beds when we can't sleep). So, I think it contributes to my ability to sleep just by making my bed more inviting." — Wiwse
A three-in-one convertible "reading chair"
Check out a TikTok of the reading chair
in action. Promising review:
"Amazing reading chair/lounger. If you're one of those people who needs to change positions often while reading, this chair is the bomb.
I leave a charging cord in the arm for my phone and headphones, slide out the foot, and grab whatever book I chucked under there. I can lay down, recline, sit straight, etc. with ease.
The foot stool part, being collapsible and held up with thin bars, did kind of sink a little after awhile but nothing that makes the chair feel broken or look lopsided. It's a solid little guy and I plan on picking another one up eventually for another room I like to read in.
" — Calvin Andrews
And finally, a large seal pillow
Promising review:
"If you are looking for maximum smooooooosh, you will not be disappointed! Everyone in the family loves to squish, squeeze, and snuggle this adorable sea fluffer nugget.
Hands (and flippers) down, this was definitely the best purchase I have made this year! It has my seal
of approval!" — Robert F.