Calvin Harris and Taylor Swift might have had some bad blood after their messy breakup, but Vick Hope, who is now married to Harris, hasn’t let that keep her from being a Swiftie.
“Soon as my husband goes away, I listen to Taylor Swift,” Hope said during Monday’s episode of the radio show “Going Home with Vick, Katie and Jamie.” “That’s just when I get... just a little fill. Just a couple of songs, get it out of my system. Then it’s done.”
In case you missed it, or just need a refresher: Harris and Swift met in 2015 and dated for 15 months. When they broke things off, People initially reported that an insider said there was “no drama” between them. “Things just don’t work out sometimes. No one cheated,” the source said. But the peaceful vibes apparently didn’t last long.
A few weeks after the split, the Scottish DJ called out Swift on Twitter, following reports that she’d written Harris’ summer hit “This Is What You Came For” under the pseudonym “Nils Sjöberg.”
“I figure if you’re happy in your new relationship you should focus on that instead of trying to tear your ex bf down for something to do,” Harris wrote in a series of since-deleted tweets, Us Weekly reported. “I know you’re off tour and you need someone new to try and bury like Katy [Perry] ETC but I’m not that guy, sorry. I won’t allow it.”
Harris added: “Please focus on the positive aspects of YOUR life because you’ve earned a great one.”
He later recanted his remarks.
“It was completely the wrong instinct,” Harris told British GQ in 2020. “I was protecting what I see as my one talent in the world being belittled. It felt like things were piling on top of me, and that was when I snapped.”
Swift briefly dated “Thor” star Tom Hiddleston right after her split from Harris, before entering a six-year relationship with Joe Alwyn in 2017. The two broke up in April 2023.
Harris reconnected with his former flame, model Aarika Wolf, in 2018 after his breakup with Swift. They dated for four years. He later began a relationship with Hope, a British TV presenter. They married in September 2023.
So, are Swift and Harris on friendly terms now? Some fans think the “Cruel Summer” singer-songwriter gave Harris the cold shoulder at this year’s Grammys, so maybe they just don’t feel so close these days.