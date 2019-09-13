ENTERTAINMENT

Cam Newton Wears A Babushka And The Internet Sacks Him For It

The Carolina Panthers quarterback rocked his accessory before and after a defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton made a bold fashion statement off the field Thursday, but fizzled during the game ― a 20-14 home defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The athlete is known for his envelope-pushing tastes and passion for couture, but wearing a headscarf ― what many observers called a “babushka” ― didn’t win over fans.

Check out a few clips of Newton rocking his look before and after the game, and then reactions on Twitter:

