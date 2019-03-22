Cam Newton Tells James Corden Why He's Passing On Sex All Month

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has his own March Madness: He’s staying celibate the entire month.

The NFL star told host James Corden on “The Late Late Show” that he went vegan in February and made a “no climax” pledge for March, which he also referred to as “no thigh-thigh.”

The declaration allowed for plenty of double entendres, but fellow guest David Boreanaz of “Seal Team” told Newton the G-rated line of the night.

“You should have at least done it in February,” Boreanaz said. “You got 28 days in February.”