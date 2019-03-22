Cam Newton Tells James Corden Why He's Passing On Sex All Month

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has his own March Madness: He’s staying celibate the entire month.
The NFL star told host James Corden on “The Late Late Show” that he went vegan in February and made a “no climax” pledge for March, which he also referred to as “no thigh-thigh.”
The declaration allowed for plenty of double entendres, but fellow guest David Boreanaz of “Seal Team” told Newton the G-rated line of the night.
“You should have at least done it in February,” Boreanaz said. “You got 28 days in February.”
Watch the interview above to find out why Newton won’t be scoring in the bedroom this month.