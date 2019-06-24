Cam Newton has had an interesting off-season. The Carolina Panthers quarterback changed his throwing style. He tried celibacy. And now he’s unsuccessfully bribed a fellow passenger $1,500 to switch seats with him on a flight to Paris, according to a bystander.
Recent video posted of Newton attempting to trade for a more comfortable seat and being rejected despite the generous offer shows money can’t always buy leg room.
Eli Edwards, the Alaska man who posted the video, told CNN Monday that he said hi and shook Newton’s hand at the airport before departure. He then filmed the onboard exchange and overheard the other passenger ask Newton his height before turning him down.
The 6-foot-5, 245-pound Newton looks surprised in the clip but at least he got to stretch out once he arrived in the French city. Here he is, far left, at a Louis Vuitton fashion show on June 20 in the front row. Enough room there for ya, Cam?