Bertrand Rindoff Petroff via Getty Images Cam Newton, right, pictured with NBA star Russell Westbrook in Paris, tried to trade seats with a passenger on a flight to the French city -- and offered cash as incentive.

Recent video posted of Newton attempting to trade for a more comfortable seat and being rejected despite the generous offer shows money can’t always buy leg room.

So this happened... @CameronNewton offered a man $1500 cash for extra leg room on a 10hr flight and the man said “No??” #GiveFranceTheNFL pic.twitter.com/xQohV9Ngef — Eli Edwards (@ElisaraEdwards) June 22, 2019

Eli Edwards, the Alaska man who posted the video, told CNN Monday that he said hi and shook Newton’s hand at the airport before departure. He then filmed the onboard exchange and overheard the other passenger ask Newton his height before turning him down.

The 6-foot-5, 245-pound Newton looks surprised in the clip but at least he got to stretch out once he arrived in the French city. Here he is, far left, at a Louis Vuitton fashion show on June 20 in the front row. Enough room there for ya, Cam?

