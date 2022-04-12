Quarterback Cam Newton, the former NFL MVP whose return to the Carolina Panthers went south last season, is still playing for Team Clueless when it comes to his thoughts on women. (Watch the video below.)

In a recent podcast, Newton griped about women who can’t cook, don’t know when to stop talking and can’t cater to a man’s needs. In 2022. In a public forum.

Newton was praising the example set by his parents on the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast Sunday when he veered into sexist territory.

The free-agent player held forth on his definition of a “bad bitch.” He emphasized that he says “bitches in a way not to degrade a woman,” but to play off “what they deem is a boss chick.”

“A woman for me is handling your own, but knowing how to cater to a man’s needs,” he continued.

Women brag about being a “boss bitch,” he said, “but you can’t cook. You don’t know when to be quiet. You don’t know how to allow a man to lead.”

Newton caught plenty of flack, of course.

“Based on this, I’d argue Cam’s the one who doesn’t know when to be quiet,” The Athletic reporter Nicole Auerbach wrote on Twitter.

In 2017, reporter Jourdan Rodrigue asked Newton about a receiver’s pass routes. A dismissive Newton replied: “It’s funny to hear a female take about routes.”

The Panthers won just one game with Newton as a player over the second half of the season. He threw more interceptions (five) than touchdown passes (four), so his stock isn’t exactly soaring.