Cam Newton may be a top football player, but he’s also made headlines for his sartorial choices.

The New England Patriots quarterback is known to sport colorful suits, eye-catching hats and even headscarves at post-game press conferences, awards ceremonies and other public appearances. In recent years, he’s showcased his distinctive style at fashion weeks in Paris and New York.

But his wardrobe wasn’t always quite so cutting-edge. We’ve rounded up a selection of photos that showcase Newton’s style evolution over the past 10 years, from a young Heisman Trophy-winner to a couture-loving NFL star.