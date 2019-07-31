Cameron Boyce Died From Ongoing Epileptic Condition, Autopsy Finds

A coroner’s report issued on Tuesday confirmed that 20-year-old actor Cameron Boyce died as a result of an ongoing epileptic condition.

The actor, who was known for his roles in Disney Channel shows like “Jessie” and the “Descendants” franchise, was found unresponsive in his North Hollywood home on July 6, according to the report.

The coroner determined the cause of death to be “sudden unexpected death in epilepsy” and was certified as natural.

PGSK/MediaPunch/MediaPunch/IPx

A spokesperson for Boyce’s family gave a statement to ABC News following his death, saying: “It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.”

Following Boyce’s death, fans, colleagues and friends took to social media to remember him as an extraordinary artist and passionate humanitarian.