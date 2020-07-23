Cameron Diaz Opens Up About Being A New Mom: 'Best Thing That Ever Happened'

Cameron Diaz gushed about becoming a mom in a rare interview about her first child, Raddix, with husband Benji Madden. The couple announced the birth of their baby girl in January on Instagram.

Being quarantined with their little one has “been heaven” for the couple, Diaz said Wednesday during a virtual appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

“It’s just amazing,” the actor said of motherhood. “It’s the best thing that ever happened to both Benj and I. We’re just so happy.”

Diaz said that she understands the meaning behind friends telling her to cherish time with her baby, as little Raddix grows “leaps and bounds” every day.

Donato Sardella via Getty Images Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz attend House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE on June 2, 2016, in Los Angeles.

“She’s not the same baby that she was yesterday,” Diaz said of her daughter’s “gratifying” progress. “Where was yesterday? Yesterday is literally gone and today is a new day, and tomorrow will be a new day that she’s a completely different baby.”

Fallon asked Diaz if the photos on her phone had completely changed, and the actor said that they’ve gone from photos of her dogs (and their excrement!) to pictures of her little girl.

Her family’s music preferences have also changed, as Diaz said “Elmo’s Song,” “Baby Shark” and lots of “Sesame Street” are all on rotation.

“When we go on car drives, Benj will put on some Cuban ― Afro-Cuban music ― and she is in her car seat and her little legs are kicking and I’m like, ‘Yep, that’s my girl!’” Diaz said.

During an Instagram Live chat in April with her friend Katherine Power, CEO of Who What Wear, Diaz spoke about Madden as a father.

“He’s so good. He’s such an amazing father. I’m so lucky he’s my baby’s father. He’s incredible,” she said, swooning. “He puts her down and I go into the kitchen and I pour myself a nice glass of red wine. I start my cooking, I put on my show, whatever it is.”

For the birth announcement for their daughter, Both Diaz and Madden have said that they wanted to keep most of the details about Raddix under wraps.

“While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy. So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! ” the two said in a joint statement at the time.

