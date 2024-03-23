Cameron Diaz And Benji Madden Welcome Second Child: 'Blessed And Grateful'

Cameron Diaz And Benji Madden have grown their family.
The couple took to social media on Friday to announce the birth of their second child, a baby boy named Cardinal.
“We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our Son, Cardinal Madden❤️🙏He is awesome and We are all so happy he is here!For the kids safety and privacy we won’t be posting any pictures- but he’s a really cute ☺️,” the two wrote in a joint Instagram post.
The two continued, “We are feeling so blessed and grateful 🍀Sending much love from our fam to yours 🙏❤️Best wishes and Good Afternoon!! 🤘⚡️.”
The post included colorful artwork featuring a rose along with the text “A little bird whispered to me,” which appears to stem from the title of a song written and composed by John D. Gilbert in the late 19th century.
The “Charlie’s Angels” star and Good Charlotte rock star previously welcomed their daughter Raddix to the family in 2019.
The couple, who have largely kept their relationship private, have been married for over 9 years.
Diaz, in an appearance on “The Tonight Show” in October, told Jimmy Fallon that her husband is the “best dad ever” and has made up songs for Raddix.
“I’m like, ‘Why don’t we just, you need to do a kids’ album,′ because he has the best songs. They play in my head all the time because he sings them to her and she knows the words. And it’s the sweetest thing ever. It really is. It’s so, it kills me,” Diaz said.
“He has some bangers, I’m telling you.”