Cameron Diaz And Benji Madden Welcome A Baby Girl, Raddix

Cameron Diaz and husband Benji Madden surprised fans this week by announcing the birth of their first child.

The proud parents shared the news with a heartfelt post on their respective Instagram accounts Friday.

“We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden,” they wrote. “She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family.”

Noting “a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy,” they shared no specifics of the birth itself. Still, they added, “She is really, really cute!”

Diaz has lead a relatively quiet life since marrying Madden, who is the lead guitarist for the band Good Charlotte, in 2015. After a string of hit films that include “My Best Friend’s Wedding” and “There’s Something About Mary,” she announced her formal retirement from acting in 2018.

In 2012, she expressed her interest in becoming a mother in an appearance on “Chelsea Lately.”

“I’ve just never been in the place where I was like, ‘Right now is the time I’m supposed to have a baby,’” she told host Chelsea Handler. “But I do want my own family eventually, however that comes to me.”