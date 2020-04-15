Cameron Diaz has been private about her new baby girl for the last three months, but in a rare interview, she opened up about her little one and motherhood during the coronavirus pandemic.

Diaz and her husband, Benji Madden, surprised fans in early January with an announcement that they had welcomed their first child, daughter Raddix Madden. During an Instagram Live chat on Tuesday with her friend Katherine Power, CEO of Who What Wear, Diaz said she adores motherhood.

“I love being a mother. It’s the best, best, best part of my life,” the 47-year-old actor said Tuesday, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“I’m so grateful and so happy and it’s the best thing ever and I’m so lucky to do it with Benj and we’re having the best time. I’m thrilled. I can’t believe it.”

The new mom said she’s spending her time at home cooking, cleaning, tending to the garden and taking care of Raddix. “All I’m doing over here is keeping things alive,” she quipped.

As far as being in quarantine goes, Diaz admitted it hasn’t actually affected her life with a newborn too much. She said she tries her best to “stay in the present” and avoid overthinking to combat sadness about the pandemic.

“I’ve kinda been living a quarantine life anyhow because I have a three-month-old, three-and-a-half month,” she said. “So my life has been completely quiet and still for the last few months. But I was able to have my friends over all the time. And now I just don’t see anybody.”

Diaz said she and Madden do Raddix’s bath and bedtime routine before settling down for a wine. It’s Madden’s job to put Raddix to bed, she said.

“He’s so good. He’s such an amazing father. I’m so lucky he’s my baby’s father. He’s incredible. He puts her down and I go into the kitchen and I pour myself a nice glass of red wine. I start my cooking, I put on my show, whatever it is.”

In January, when the couple made their big announcement, they said they felt “so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade” with little Raddix.

They said that in the interest of privacy, they would not be sharing any pictures or more details about her, except for “the fact that she is really really cute!!”