'Charlie's Angels' Stars Reunite At Lucy Liu's Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony

It’s taken this long for Liu, a national treasure, to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, so when it finally happened her former co-stars came out in full force.

The trio, who starred as the famed crime-fighting team in the 2000 film reboot of the 1970s TV show, were seen laughing together and smiling at the ceremony in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Lucy Liu, Cameron Diaz, and Drew Barrymore pose with Lucy Liu's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame pic.twitter.com/zpdEXvkPXp — Variety (@Variety) May 1, 2019

Demi Moore, who starred as the villain in the 2003 sequel “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle,” was also in attendance and introduced Liu to the crowd with some sweet remarks about their friendship.

Moore described Liu, whom she first met while shooting the film, as “a badass with brains, a beautiful heart, with a deep loving soul, and a damn good sense of humor.”

“There is no one as deserving of this honor than you,” she added, noting the actress’ commitment to philanthropy over the years.

When it came time for Liu to accept the honor and take the stage, Diaz, Barrymore and Moore cheered her on from the audience.

Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, and Demi Moore cheer on Lucy Liu as she takes the stage at her Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony pic.twitter.com/xy2W3tsIs8 — Variety (@Variety) May 1, 2019

At the podium, Liu reflected on her career in Hollywood and paid tribute to actress Anna May Wong, the first Asian American movie star, who rose to fame in the 1920s. Wong’s Walk of Fame star now sits opposite Liu’s.

“Sometimes people talk about my mainstream successes as groundbreaking for an Asian, but Asians have been making movies for a long time,” Liu said. “We just weren’t making them here because we weren’t invited to the table.”

“If my body of work somehow helped bridged the gap between the stereotypical roles first given to Anna May and mainstream success today, I’m thrilled to have been part of that process,” she continued.

The “Elementary” actress then went on to give a shoutout to her “Charlie’s Angels” co-stars for supporting her through the years.

“My dear Angels, it’s a 20-year reunion,” she said. “Twenty years ago we were an elite crime-fighting team. Now look at us!”

Tommaso Boddi via Getty Images Drew Barrymore, Lucy Liu, Demi Moore and Cameron Diaz appear at Liu's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Wednesday.

A new crop of actresses are reporting for duty in a “grounded” reboot of the franchise directed by Elizabeth Banks and set to hit theaters in November.

Liu has already given the next generation of angels, Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska, her blessing.