Cameron Diaz Wants To ‘Normalize’ Separate Bedrooms — But, Now That She's Slept On It ...

Cameron Diaz admitted she had some pretty strong thoughts about where couples should lay their heads at night before she tied the knot.
“We should normalize separate bedrooms. To me, I would literally, I have my house, you have yours,” Diaz, 51, said on an episode of the “Lipstick on the Rim” podcast that dropped Tuesday.
The “Bad Teacher” star, who married Good Charlotte guitarist Benji Madden in 2015, talked about what she previously considered her ideal living situation.
“We have the family house in the middle. I will go and sleep in my room. You go sleep in your room. I’m fine,” Diaz explained to the show’s hosts, Molly Sims and Emese Gormley.
The “Charlie’s Angels” actor then said she used to consider having a “bedroom in the middle,” a spot where they could “convene” to spend time together.
But she clarified that she changed her mind after getting married to Madden.
“By the way, I don’t feel that way now because my husband is so wonderful. I said that before I got married.”
Though Diaz’s opinion has changed, there’s at least one person who might still agree with her.
Last year, TV host Carson Daly, who married blogger Siri Pinter in 2015, said he and his wife had been happily sleeping separately for a few years.
On the “Today” show, he said that a “sleep divorce” while his wife was pregnant with their fourth child was the “best thing” for his marriage.
“We woke up, and we just shook hands like, ‘I love you, but it’s time to sleep divorce. It’ll be the best thing for all of us,’” Daly told People in 2020.