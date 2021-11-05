Politics

State GOP Leader Rants About Biden Destroying America With… Mass Vaccinations

Twitter users were puzzled by Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton's claim.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R) was taken to task on Thursday for a questionable claim about how President Joe Biden has ruined America.

Sexton tweeted a list of what he believes have been Biden’s failures in office.

And “mass vaccinations” was among them. That would be Biden’s push to inoculate Americans against COVID-19. Studies show the coronavirus vaccines have saved hundreds of thousands of lives and prevented more than 1 million hospitalizations.

See the tweet here:

Critics jabbed Sexton, who opposes vaccine and school mask mandates, for the outlandish claim.

