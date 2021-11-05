State GOP Leader Rants About Biden Destroying America With… Mass Vaccinations

Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R) was taken to task on Thursday for a questionable claim about how President Joe Biden has ruined America.
Sexton tweeted a list of what he believes have been Biden’s failures in office.
And “mass vaccinations” was among them. That would be Biden’s push to inoculate Americans against COVID-19. Studies show the coronavirus vaccines have saved hundreds of thousands of lives and prevented more than 1 million hospitalizations.
See the tweet here:
Critics jabbed Sexton, who opposes vaccine and school mask mandates, for the outlandish claim.