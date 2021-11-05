State GOP Leader Rants About Biden Destroying America With… Mass Vaccinations

Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R) was taken to task on Thursday for a questionable claim about how President Joe Biden has ruined America.

Sexton tweeted a list of what he believes have been Biden’s failures in office.

And “mass vaccinations” was among them. That would be Biden’s push to inoculate Americans against COVID-19. Studies show the coronavirus vaccines have saved hundreds of thousands of lives and prevented more than 1 million hospitalizations.

See the tweet here:

Some thought it would take @POTUS four years to destroy America. Instead, he’s done it in just 10 months - strengthened our enemies, porous borders, skyrocketing inflation, huge spending, massive debt, giant tax increases, & mass vaccinations! #BidensNewAmerica — Speaker Cameron Sexton (@CSexton25) November 4, 2021

Critics jabbed Sexton, who opposes vaccine and school mask mandates, for the outlandish claim.

