Dr. Cameron Webb Wins Democratic Nomination For U.S. House In Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democrat B. Cameron Webb won a primary election Tuesday and will face Republican Bob Good this fall to represent Virginia’s 5th Congressional District.

Webb defeated three other Democrats for the nomination. The mostly rural district stretches along the western part of the state from northern Virginia to the North Carolina border and went heavily for President Donald Trump four years ago.

But Democrats are bullish on their chances this year after Good defeated sitting incumbent U.S. Rep. Denver Riggleman in a convention earlier this month.

Riggleman lost despite having the backing of Trump and evangelical leader Jerry Falwell Jr., the president of Liberty University. Riggleman angered social conservatives in his district when he officiated a gay wedding last summer.

Good has pledged to restore “Judeo-Christian” values to Congress. He’s also a hardliner on immigration and wants English to be the official language of the U.S.

Webb is a Charlottesville physician who also holds a law degree.



