Cameron Winklevoss Claims Fact-Checking Is Censorship And Gets Fact-Checked

When it comes to fact-checking, some people just can’t handle the truth.
First, President Donald Trump got into a tizzy after Twitter dared to apply fact checks to his tweets claiming mail-in voting is a fraud.
Now, one of the Winklevoss twins ― who are best known for suing Mark Zuckerberg over the idea for Facebook ― is falsely claiming that the whole fact-checking process is actually censorship.
Cameron Winklevoss made the very Orwellian comment via Twitter on Thursday and managed to work up a quite large ratio in the process.
Many Twitter users immediately fact-checked Winklevoss’ false definition of fact-checking.
Even Dictionary.com couldn’t deal with Winklevoss’ nonsense.
Some people took Winklevoss’ statement to its extreme.
And one person offered some sage advice for Winklevoss.