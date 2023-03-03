What's Hot

Entertainment lufthansaturbulencecamila alves mcconaughey

Camila Alves McConaughey Shares Video From Aboard Harrowing Lufthansa Flight

Matthew McConaughey's wife said she was on the severely turbulent flight from Austin that left seven people hospitalized.
Josephine Harvey

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Camila Alves McConaughey, shown here with her husband, actor Matthew McConaughey, said the plane she was on "dropped almost 4000 feet."
Camila Alves McConaughey, shown here with her husband, actor Matthew McConaughey, said the plane she was on "dropped almost 4000 feet."
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images

Camila Alves McConaughey, wife of actor Matthew McConaughey, has revealed she was a passenger on the Lufthansa flight that encountered severe turbulence on Wednesday night.

Lufthansa Flight 469 from Austin, Texas, to Frankfurt, Germany, was diverted to Washington Dulles International Airport after intense turbulence injured multiple passengers. The Federal Aviation Administration said seven passengers were hospitalized as a result.

On Thursday, Camila Alves McConaughey shared a video of food and other items scattered across the aisle of a plane, saying she was on the plane that “dropped almost 4000 feet.”

“Everything was flying everywhere,” she said. “To respect the privacy of those around me that’s all I am showing but the plane was a CHAOS And the turbulence keep on coming.”

She noted that it was the Lufthansa flight “you are seeing on the news today!!!! Yes... that one.”

According to The Washington Post, Matthew McConaughey was also among the 172 passengers and 12 crew members on the Airbus A330, which touched down in Dulles about 9:10 p.m.

The turbulence hit while the plane was at an altitude of 37,000 feet over Tennessee, the FAA told CNN.

In a statement, Lufthansa said the flight encountered severe turbulence about 90 minutes after takeoff and made an unscheduled landing as a precautionary measure.

One passenger, Samantha Pinto, told the Post she saw a baby flying out of a bassinet and the child’s mother grabbing the baby from the air, as well as passengers praying and crying and bracing themselves.

“I seriously thought we were going to die,” she told the Post.

Josephine Harvey - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

