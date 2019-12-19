Camila Cabello Apologizes After Old Racist Posts Resurface Online

Camila Cabello is apologizing for her past behavior, but it’s unclear what she’s actually apologizing for.

On Wednesday, the 22-year-old “Señorita” singer posted a long statement to social media in which she took full responsibility for “embarrassingly ignorant” language she had used in the past — without actually saying what language or content she was referring to.

I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart. pic.twitter.com/iZrnUawUAb — camila (@Camila_Cabello) December 18, 2019

“When I was younger, I used language that I’m deeply ashamed of and will regret forever,” the former Fifth Harmony member wrote in a statement shared on Twitter.

“I was uneducated and ignorant and once I became aware of the history and the weight and true meaning behind this horrible and hurtful language, I was deeply embarrassed I ever used it.”

Steven Ferdman via Getty Images Camila Cabello visits "The Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show" at Z100 Studio in December.

The “Havana” singer also stated that she had apologized in the past for the same thing, but has decided to say she’s sorry again.

“I would never intentionally hurt anyone and I regret it from the bottom of my heart. ... Once you know better, you do better, and that’s all I can do.”

Cabello’s team did not immediately reply to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Her statement comes a day after a Twitter thread titled “exposing camila cabello’s racist and downright disturbing tumblr reblogs” went viral.

exposing camila cabello‘s racist and downright disturbing tumblr reblogs: a thread — 🌉 || fan account (@motivatefenty) December 17, 2019

The thread included links and screenshots from the deactivated “vous-etess-belle” Tumblr account, which the user believes belonged to Cabello. Most of the links in the thread lead to deleted content, but the screenshots, which the Twitter user claims are reblogged content from “vous-etess-belle,” include racist jokes, memes and multiple uses of the N-word. Most date back to 2012 when Cabello was 15 years old.

Cabello did not specifically name that Tumblr account or the viral Twitter thread in her extensive apology, but the Cuban-American pop star did take the opportunity to remind her fans that she stands for “love and inclusivity” today.

“I’m an adult and I’ve grown and learned and am conscious and aware of the history and the pain it carries in a way I wasn’t before,” she said.

“Those mistakes don’t represent the person I am or a person I’ve ever been. I only stand and have ever stood for love and inclusivity, and my heart has never, even then, had any ounce of hate or divisiveness.”

She added: “I use my platform to speak about injustice and inequality and I’ll continue doing that. I can’t say enough how deeply sorry and ashamed I feel, and I apologize again from the bottom of my heart.”