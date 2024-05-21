Camila Cabello Spills On 'Beautiful' First Time Having Sex

We’re sure every touch was ooh, la-la-la.
Camila Cabello talked about her first relationship on Monday’s episode of Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast, as well as the “beautiful” experience of losing her virginity to her beau at age 20.
“It was literally lovemaking. Yeah. No, it was beautiful,” the “Havana” singer said about an hour and 10 minutes into the episode.
Cabello, now 27, didn’t outright name the man in question, but she strongly implied that it was famed dating coach and podcaster Matthew Hussey.
The two dated for a little over a year after they met backstage at “Today” in 2018, as People reported in 2019.
Cabello told Shepard about the experience of meeting someone at “Today,” which sure sounded like she was referring to Hussey.
“I was outside where they have the TV with the scripts,” Cabello recalled to Shepard. “I had actually listened to his podcast before. I listened to his podcast before as a fan, because he had, like, a dating podcast.”
Cabello said that when she met the man, she told him she was “such a big fan.” Sparks immediately flew, and Cabello said they went to dinner together that night.
“That was my first relationship. It was late for my first time,” Cabello said. Asked by Shepard if she’d had any sexual partners before that, she told him: “That was my first time having sex.”
The “Señorita” singer said the man’s experience as a relationship coach “honestly made him a great partner.”
“He was a really great person. It was like the perfect first relationship,” she said. “Really expanded my world, because he wasn’t in my industry too. It was like, ‘Oh my God. Have you ever seen “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown”? And have you ever seen Studio Ghibli films?’ He just really expanded my references.”
She added that her boyfriend also opened up her world when the two traveled together, which she said was refreshing after being so driven for “six years just in the music industry.”
“I remember when ‘Havana’ was really big, I was just like, ‘But most importantly, I’m in love!’” Cabello said. “You know, I’m just such a fucking hopeless romantic.”
Cabello also implied she was speaking about Hussey when she told Shepard that her former flame is “married now, so congratulations.”
Hussey tied the knot with Audrey Le Strat in October 2023. After Hussey, Cabello moved on with fellow musician Shawn Mendes, whom she began dating in July 2019. They split up in November 2021.
Hussey didn’t immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.