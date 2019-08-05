Camila Cabello Pushes Back On Body-Shamers, Tells Fans 'Cellulite Is Normal'

Camila Cabello wrote a heartfelt message to her fans on Instagram, pushing back on the idea that “airbrushed bodies and airbrushed skin” are standards that are normal for women to attain.

“I’m writing this for girls like my little sister who are growing up on social media. They’re constantly seeing photoshopped, edited pictures and thinking that’s reality, and everyone’s eyes get used to seeing airbrushed bodies and airbrushed skin and suddenly they think THAT’s the norm,” wrote the singer over the weekend in an Instagram story. “It isn’t. It’s fake. AND FAKE IS BECOMING THE NEW REAL.”

The 22-year-old explained that “we have a completely unrealistic view of a woman’s body” and that having fat or “cellulite is normal.”

“It’s beautiful and natural. I won’t buy into the bullshit today!!!!! Not today satan. and I hope you don’t either,” she wrote.

Cabello’s note detailed how she hasn’t gone on social media recently, in an effort to avoid “things that hurt my feelings.” But she said she “accidentally” stumbled across a gossipy article “body shaming me,” and that the headline made her “super insecure just IMAGINING what these pictures must look like.”

She said her initial reaction to the headline was, “My cellulite! oh no! I didn’t suck in my stomach!”

“But then I was like…of course there are bad pictures, of course there are bad angles, my body’s not made of fucking rock, or all muscle for that matter.”

Hear, hear, Camila!