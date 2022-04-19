Camila Cabello Takes Lie Detector Test During ‘Carpool Karaoke’ And It's Intense

Camila Cabello appeared to instantly regret agreeing to take a lie detector test during “Carpool Karaoke.”

“I don’t know why I said yes to this,” Cabello cracked as an unsmiling polygraph examiner named John joined her and “The Late Late Show” host James Corden during the recurring segment that aired Monday.

Corden quizzed Cabello about music, talk shows and her new album “Familia.”

But when the questions turned to the subject of Cabello’s DMs, the former Fifth Harmony singer resisted, laughingly telling Corden to “fuck off.”

Cabello also revealed why Harry Styles was the sole reason she auditioned for “The X Factor” and the only thing she misses about being in a band.

Watch the full “Carpool Karaoke” here: