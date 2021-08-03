Camila Cabello Is A Pantsuit-Wearing Girlboss In First 'Cinderella' Trailer

Camila Cabello is the new belle of the ball in the first trailer for Amazon’s upcoming spin on the classic fairy tale “Cinderella.”

Given just how many iterations of the scrappy princess we’ve seen over the years ― let’s all agree that we peaked with Brandy’s version ― it should come as no surprise that a modern musical adaptation of her story would contain some updates.

This time around, Cinderella, played by pop star and former Fifth Harmonizer Camila Cabello in her feature film debut, is far more interested in launching her own business ― a clothing line named Dresses by Ella ― than swooning over Prince Charming (Nicholas Galitzine).

She’ll not only have to overcome her evil stepmother, played by Idina Menzel, and the requisite stepsisters, but also the forces that keep her from making a life and a brand for herself.

“Here’s a laugh, this girl fancies herself a businessman,” one townsperson yells in the trailer, as Cinderella’s sartorial venture draws more jeers than cheers.

And then, there’s Billy Porter as the nonbinary fairy godmother — known here as “the Fab G” ― who transforms Cabello’s Cinderella into the pantsuit-wearing businesswoman of her dreams, before she opts for more ball-appropriate attire.

Written and directed by “Pitch Perfect” scribe Kay Cannon, “Cinderella” also boasts new musical numbers, including original songs by Cabello and Menzel, as well as pop classics like Janet Jackson’s “Rhythm Nation” ― performed by the townspeople in the trailer ― and Jennifer Lopez’s “Let’s Get Loud.”

Cannon described the project as a jukebox musical featuring hit songs throughout the decades within a story that she hopes will better capture the experience of young women today.

“I just felt like it was a great opportunity to show this loved, iconic character that is Cinderella in a way that’s more relatable to what girls and young women in particular are going through, where they can really see themselves,” she told Entertainment Weekly last month.

“Cinderella,” which also stars Pierce Brosnan, Minnie Driver, James Corden and Missy Elliot, arrives Sept. 3 on Amazon Prime Video.

Watch the trailer below.