Camila Cabello To Star As Cinderella In Reimagined Movie

Camila Cabello is going to play Cinderella-ooh-na-na-na.

The “Havana” singer is slated to make her big-screen acting debut starring in a movie “retelling” the fairy tale, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

This music-oriented glass-slipper saga emerged from an idea by late-night talk show host James Corden, the trade daily noted. Cabello, a 22-year-old Grammy nominee, will be “integrally involved” in the music for the film, according to the publication.

Variety reported that the movie was being fast-tracked by Sony, with Kay Cannon (“Blockers”) directing.

Details were scant. HuffPost didn’t immediately hear back from Sony or a Cabello rep.Cabello was silent on Twitter and Instagram about the princess gig as of Wednesday morning.