Camila Cabello Defends Breakup Sex: 'Do It Until It’s Out Of Your System'

Camila Cabello says she’s not opposed to spinning the block on an ex.
In an episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast released Wednesday, the former Fifth Harmony member revealed her thoughts on breakup sex once a relationship has ended.
“I feel like if you’re wanting to have breakup sex, you’re probably going to hit each other up next week,” she told host Alex Cooper. “There’s still something there.”
“I’m sorry, I’m a proponent,” the “Señorita” singer added. “I don’t believe in the forbidden fruit — if you want it, do it. Kind of like ‘date him until you hate him’ vibe. I don’t actually hate anybody, but I’m saying do it until it’s out of your system.”
The 27-year-old then spoke about the cons of sleeping with an ex, saying that “sometimes you do waste some time in that way.”
“You’re still entertaining something, and maybe there could be somebody out there that’s better,” she said.
Though she admitted her friends don’t always side with her take on breakup sex, she shared that it’s been “helpful for me.”
She wrapped up by clarifying that she fully supports breakup sex as long as the person is doing the “inner work” and identifying what their motive behind reconnecting is.
Cabello also shared that she’s open to getting back together with exes in general.
“I personally think it’s helpful. You can’t forbid things from me because I will want to do it more,” she said. “If I want to text him, I’m going to text him.”
“You need to know that it’s not going to work, and then you need to be over it and you need to be like, ‘I did it. And I know,’” she added.
Cabello was previously with fellow pop star Shawn Mendes. The two split in November 2021 after two years of dating and briefly sparked reconciliation rumors after they were spotted making out at Coachella in 2023.