Camila Cabello: Shawn Mendes And I Had 'Stupid' Crushes On Each Other Before Dating

Camila Cabello celebrated the Friday release of her new album, “Romance,” with an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

The Cuban American pop star, 22, told the host that her sophomore effort was largely inspired by “falling in love and what that feels like.”

“Basically, I was completely single for 20 years,” she said. “The intensity and adrenaline of my life was in the studio writing about an emotion that I wanted, whereas this time it’s just been a lot that’s happened.”

In recent months, Cabello has set tongues wagging over her high-profile relationship with fellow singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes. After collaborating on the smash single “Señorita,” the two have packed on the PDA at just about every public appearance.

Taylor Hill via Getty Images Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes performing together in 2015.

But Cabello said they’d been friendly with one another for at least five years prior, ever since they went on tour together with Austin Mahone, to whom she was also once romantically linked.

When DeGeneres showed Cabello a throwback video of her performing with Mendes on a 2016 episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Cabello said the two had already developed feelings for one another ― even though they didn’t confirm their relationship until this past July.

“I, for sure, had a crush there,” the singer said as she watched the clip. “We were stupid. I think we both had a crush, but we were being babies about it. But we’re grown now!”

Elsewhere in the interview, Cabello took the stage to perform her new single, “Living Proof.”

The energetic, gospel-tinged performance should whet fans’ appetites for Cabello’s forthcoming tour, the North American leg of which is slated to kick off July 29, 2020, in Vancouver, Canada.