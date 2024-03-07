Camila Cabello Spills On Her Reasons For Leaving Fifth Harmony

Camila Cabello is opening up about why she left Fifth Harmony in 2016.
The singer, part of the girl group that notably formed on “The X Factor,” revealed on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast this week that she thought about her interest in songwriting prior to her departure.
“I can remember waking up on tour and going to my hotel room at 7 a.m. and going to my GarageBand and writing songs ’cause I didn’t want to do it while everybody was there and I had such a passion –– that turned into writing,” she explained.
“At first I was like, ‘Oh maybe I wanna write for other people.’ But then it turned into like, ‘No, actually I want to sing these songs by myself.’”
She noted that she started “distancing” herself from “the group vision.”
“And it felt like they were still really passionate and into that and so, I was just like, ‘I’m not happy here anymore. It doesn’t feel aligned,’” said Cabello, who remarked that she grew “a lot” in the group.
Cabello left 5H in a dramatic breakup two years prior to the other members — Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui — announcing the group’s hiatus in 2018.
She’s weighed in on her exit and time in the group over the years, telling Billboard in 2017 that she couldn’t “sing other people’s words and be totally happy with that.”
“You have to follow and honor that inner voice. I always encouraged the girls to do the same,” she explained at the time.
She told Reuters back in 2022 she has since kept in touch with her former bandmates in their solo careers.
“We have been like supportive of each other through like DMs and stuff. I’m like in a really good place with them,” said Cabello, who recently showed her support for Normani’s solo album announcement.