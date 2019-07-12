Camila Cabello Says Glowing Words About Shawn Mendes In Recent Interview

Camila Cabello had some glowing words to say about her friend and collaborator Shawn Mendes in a recent heartfelt interview.

“I’ve never had a lot of friends. I’ve always just had a few people in my life that I trust,” the “Havana” singer told U.K.’s Clash Magazine﻿ in June. “I feel like it’s so rare to meet someone in this industry and find a person of that quality, and I feel like Shawn is that person for me.”

The 22-year-old said she trusts Mendes because “no matter the level of intensity that he has around his career or I have, he is just normal, and that is so rare and precious to find in this industry,” Cabello said. “To be able to hang out with someone and you don’t really care that they’re Shawn Mendes, you know what I mean? You’re just people, and that is definitely something that is rare.”

The Cuban-born pop star recently joined Mendes in a sexy new music video for their song “Señorita,” adding even more fuel to the rumors that the pair are in a romantic relationship.

It was “one of the most natural things in the world for he and I to do a song together,” Cabello told Clash. She explained her connection with the 20-year-old.

“I think I’ve actually known him the longest out of anybody in the music industry — we’ve been in each other’s lives for like four or five years, and it’s been really beautiful to kinda grow up together,” she said. “It’s actually a really beautiful feeling to know that this person is always going to be in my life, we’re always going to love each other.”

Previously, the duo collaborated on an intimate cover of Ed Sheeran’s song “Kiss Me” and created a hit with 2015′s “I Know What You Did Last Summer.” We can’t wait to see what else their “love” and friendship will produce.