Camila Cabello Hit The Hard Liquor Before First Date With Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello required some help to ease the tension before her first date with Shawn Mendes. So she turned to tequila. (Watch the video below.)

The “Cinderella” star spilled the tea, er, booze, during a “Carpool Karaoke” segment with co-stars James Corden, Idina Menzel and Billy Porter.

“I swear to God, before Shawn and I’s first date, I was so nervous I took two tequila shots and sang ‘Defying Gravity,’” Cabello recalled during host Corden’s “Late Late Show” segment on Wednesday.

Cabello and Mendes had been exchanging romantic notions on the phone for a few weeks. But, as Menzel delicately confirmed, “No one had seen each other naked yet.”

“There’s just a lot of stakes before the first time. I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, do I kiss him when I see him?’ I don’t know,” Cabello said. “He’s about to come over and I’m so nervous I just can’t take it. My dad is there and I’m like, ‘Pour me two tequila shots, like just do it.’”

The foursome then sang “Defying Gravity” ― one of Menzel’s big numbers from “Wicked” ― and Corden joked, “If Shawn Mendes knew...”

“He’d be terrified,” Cabello replied as the group headed to the “Cinderella” premiere.

Just like “Cinderella” ― which was streamed on Amazon Prime Video in more than a million households over Labor Day weekend ― Cabello has perhaps found a “happily ever after” with her pop star beau.

They’ve been together for more than two years.

“He’s probably more the Cinderella in our relationship,” she said.