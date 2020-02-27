Camila María Concepción, Netflix Series Writer And Trans Activist, Dies At 28

Camila María Concepción, a trans activist who wrote for two Netflix shows, has died at age 28, Variety confirmed Wednesday. The cause was suicide.

Concepción was a staff writer on the zombie dramedy “Daybreak” and co-wrote an episode of “Gentefied,” a new show about a Mexican American family living in a gentrifying neighborhood.

She was “a vocal advocate for trans and Latinx representation in the entertainment industry,” People noted.

In a statement, Netflix praised the California native and Yale University alumna as a “talented writer with a passion for storytelling, lifting up underrepresented voices, and fighting for representation in front of and behind the camera.”

Instagram Camila María Concepción

Representatives for “Gentefied” told Deadline in a statement that they “were so blown away by her amazing talent and unique voice. She was definitely a force to be reckoned with and we are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our brightest stars.”

The show premiered on Friday, the same day that Concepción reportedly took her own life.

“Mija, I knew just an inkling of the pain you were feeling and the hurt you had gone through,” “Gentefied” co-creator Marvin Lemus wrote in a heartbreaking Instagram post. “You inspired me every day with your perseverance and your ability to shorten (every) fucking word to fit into your schedule. Mija, I hope you’re at peace now. I’ll get over my anger. I’m not ready yet.”

Concepción also worked with “Transparent” creator Jill Soloway on the 50/50 by 2020 initiative to advance gender parity in entertainment, per Variety.

She “always elevated the experiences of transgender women of color,” Soloway wrote on Instagram﻿ Wednesday. “She was a brilliant writer, amazing activist, and hilarious friend.”

If you or someone you know needs help, call 1-800-273-8255 for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. You can also text HOME to 741-741 for free, 24-hour support from the Crisis Text Line. Outside of the U.S., please visit the International Association for Suicide Prevention for a database of resources.