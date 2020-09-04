Camila Mendes packed on the IDA ― Instagram display of affection.

The “Riverdale” star publicly confirmed her relationship with photographer Grayson Vaughan on Thursday, sharing a photo of them canoodling by a private jet.

And if that didn’t make it obvious enough, the caption said it all: “That long distance kind of love,” wrote Mendes, who tagged Vaughan in the post.

“13 Reasons Why” actor Tommy Dorfman commented on Mendes’ post, writing, “FINALLY PUBLIC.”

Mendes, who plays Veronica Lodge on the CW melodrama, also got the thumbs up from castmate Madelaine Petsch, who plays Cheryl Blossom.

“I’m not crying!!!! You are!!!! 🥺”” Petsch wrote.

Some fans in the comments wondered what happened to Mendes’ relationship with “Riverdale” co-star Charles Melton, who plays Reggie Mantle. But that appeared to end last year.

