Camila Morrone Tells Bonkers Story Where Robert Pattinson Saved The Day... Eventually

“This is like a Macaulay Culkin movie or something," late-night host Jimmy Kimmel told the Argentine American actor after hearing her tale.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

|

Camila Morrone will never forget the day that Argentina won the 2022 soccer World Cup.

On Friday’s broadcast of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” the Argentine American actor recalled how a broken doorknob trapped her inside Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse’s guest room just as she was about to leave the couple’s London home to catch the epic December clash with France in a pub.

The “Daisy Jones & the Six” star managed to watch some of the final on her iPhone, chewing through international data in the process.

“Batman” star Pattinson and model Waterhouse kindly returned from a family Christmas gathering in the countryside to set Morrone free.

They broke down the door ― but Pattinson then accidentally closed it again, trapping the trio inside.

After having to watch more of the match on the smartphone, Pattinson eventually got the group out with the help of a credit card and scissors.

“This is like a Macaulay Culkin movie or something,” joked Kimmel.

Watch the interview here:

“Daisy Jones & the Six” is set to premiere next week. Catch the trailer for the Amazon Prime Video series here:

