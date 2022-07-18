Camilla, Duchess Of Cornwall, Rings In Her 75th Birthday With Brand New Portraits

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, celebrated a milestone birthday over the weekend.

Clarence House released an official birthday portrait of the royal on Saturday, the day before Camilla turned 75.

The Duchess of Cornwall celebrated her 75th birthday on Sunday, marking the occasion with a small family dinner at Prince Charles’ Highgrove estate in southwest England. Chris Jackson/Clarence House/PA via AP

Clarence House shared an additional photo of the duchess on her actual birthday, alongside a message thanking supporters for their well-wishes. One of the duchesses’s rescue dogs, named Beth, posed alongside her for one of the new photo.

Royal photographer Chris Jackson photographed the duchess at her Wiltshire home, dubbed the Ray Mill House.

Thank you for all your kind messages and well wishes on The Duchess of Cornwall’s 75th birthday today! 🎈



The duchess was most recently photographed at her home for a special edition of Country Life magazine, which she guest-edited.

Camilla commissioned her daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton, to take the accompanying photos.

“We are thrilled to have our Guest Editor captured so magnificently by royal photographer The Duchess of Cambridge,” Mark Hedges, editor-in-chief of Country Life, said in a statement shared with HuffPost earlier this month.

“We understand this is the first time a formal portrait of The Duchess of Cornwall has been taken by The Duchess of Cambridge for a magazine and we are honoured to have been chosen to be the first to publish this beautiful photograph,” he said, calling the photographs “superb.”

Her Royal Highness, the Duchess of Cornwall, photographed by Her Royal Highness, the Duchess of Cambridge, at her Ray Mill home in Wiltshire. HRH THE DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE

Camilla’s year has already been a life-altering one, as Queen Elizabeth announced in February that it was her “sincere wish” that the duchess be made Queen Consort when the Prince of Wales finally becomes king.

A few days later, the duchess responded to the queen’s momentous decision, saying that she was “very, very honored” and “very touched.”

