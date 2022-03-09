Camilla, Duchess Of Cornwall, Jokes About Meeting Actor Who Plays Her On 'The Crown'

Camilla, greeting Camilla. ARTHUR EDWARDS via Getty Images

Talk about an interesting introduction.

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, met Tuesday with actor Emerald Fennell, who portrayed a young Camilla Parker-Bowles for two seasons on Netflix’s hit historical drama, “The Crown.”

Fennell was invited to meet the duchess at an event she hosted at Clarence House in honor of International Women’s Day. The royal joked about her presence in her speech.

“For me, it’s very reassuring to know that if I should fall off my perch at any moment, my fictional alter ego is here to take over,” the duchess said in a video captured by Town & Country royal reporter Victoria Murphy.

“So Emerald, be prepared!” Camilla said with a smile as the crowd laughed.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, meets Emerald Fennell as she hosts a reception to mark International Women's Day at Clarence House on March 8 in London. WPA Pool via Getty Images

Fennell also had a lot to say about her meeting with Camilla, joking that she thought she might be thrown in the Tower of London.

“It’s particularly nice to meet her today, on Women’s Day, because she does so much for so many particularly female-centered charities. So yeah, it’s just amazing,” the “Promising Young Woman” writer and director said in footage shared by Georgie Prodromou, a reporter for Bauer Media. “I mean, I was nervous I may be thrown in the tower, but so far, so good,” she joked.

When a reporter remarked that Camilla was “a good sport,” Fennell agreed.

“Absolutely,” she added. “She’s been in the spotlight for a long time and has always weathered it with a lot of grace and good humor.”

Fennell isn’t reprising her role as Camilla for the next season of “The Crown,” as her part will be taken over by Olivia Williams.

The hit Netflix drama has received mixed reviews from the British royal family, as some have confirmed they’ve watched it, while others are adamant they have not.

Olivia Colman, who portrayed Queen Elizabeth in Season 4, once spoke to the Duke of Cambridge about the show.

“I met Prince William at a dinner and he asked me what I was doing at the moment before he quickly added, ‘Actually, I know what you’re doing,’” the actor said during a 2019 appearance on “The Graham Norton Show.”

“I was so excited and asked, ‘Have you watched it?’ His answer was a firm ‘No,’” Colman said. Prince Harry admitted during a 2021 interview with friend James Corden that he and Meghan Markle had watched the show. “Of course, it’s not strictly accurate,” Harry said during an appearance on “The Late Late Show.” “It gives you a rough idea about what that lifestyle [looks like], what the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else ― what can come from that.” “I’m way more comfortable with ‘The Crown’ then I am seeing the stories written about my family or my wife or myself,” he added. “Because it’s the difference between ‘That is obviously fiction, take it how you will,’ but this is being reported on as fact because you’re supposedly news. I have a real issue with that.”