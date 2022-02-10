Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Queen Elizabeth II watch a riding display on Oct. 29, 2013, in London. Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, is “very honored” that she will one day be queen consort when Prince Charles becomes king.

The duchess spoke about the momentous announcement for the first time on Thursday, while opening UKHarvest’s new community food center, called the Nourish Hub.

Camilla said she was “very, very honored” and “very touched” by Queen Elizabeth’s wish for her to be the future queen consort, according to video captured by Hello!’s royal editor, Emily Nash.

Breaking: The Duchess of Cornwall has told diners at community food centre ⁦@thenourishhub⁩ she feels “Very, very honoured” and “very touched” by the Queen’s message backing her as future Queen Consort: pic.twitter.com/kSipjLPFrr — Emily Nash (@emynash) February 10, 2022

Queen Elizabeth announced over the weekend that it was her “sincere wish” for Camilla to one day be called Queen Camilla.

“When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes king, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me,” the queen said in a jubilee message over the weekend, one day before the sovereign marked her Accession Day.

“And it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service,” the queen added.

The Prince of Wales responded to his mother’s blessing on Sunday in a message regarding the queen’s “remarkable achievement” of reaching 70 years on the throne.

“We are deeply conscious of the honour represented by my mother’s wish,” Charles said in a statement from Clarence House. “As we have sought together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities, my darling wife has been my own steadfast support throughout.”

Both Charles and Camilla later appeared together for the first time since the announcement on Wednesday, for an event on behalf of the British Asian Trust at the British Museum.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, attend a reception to celebrate the British Asian Trust at the British Museum on Feb. 9 in London. Karwai Tang via Getty Images

The celebrations were seemingly short-lived, as the Prince of Wales later tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time and is currently isolating, according to a statement from Clarence House on Thursday.

He first tested positive for COVID-19 in March 2020 and apparently only experienced mild symptoms at the time.