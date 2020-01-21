Camilla Creates A Stir Answering A Question About Harry And Meghan

Paging Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and queen of the unbothered.

Two weeks after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they were stepping back as senior members of the royal family, Camilla spoke out for the first time about the couple’s exit and move to Canada.

The duchess was visiting Prospect Hospice in Swindon, England, on Monday when a reporter asked her, “Will you miss Harry and Meghan?”

“Hmmm,” Camilla said with a smile, waiting a beat before adding the rest of her response.

“Course,” she added as she exited through the doors, in video shared by ITV reporter Chris Ship.

Watch Camilla’s face closely as she answers the question: “Will you miss Harry & Meghan?”

The Duchess of Cornwall smiles, pauses, then says “Hmmm. Course!” 😳😳pic.twitter.com/CbPbb92bAL — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) January 20, 2020

Earlier this month, Harry and Meghan announced their intention to step back from royal family duties, split their time between homes in the U.K. and Canada, and stop taking public funding from the Sovereign Grant.

After talks with Queen Elizabeth and Princes Charles and William at Sandringham Estate, Harry came to a final agreement with his family.

The queen issued a personal statement on Jan. 13 saying that she is “entirely supportive” of the young couple and their desire for a “new life.” In another statement issued over the weekend, she added that she is “particularly proud” of Meghan.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family,” the queen said Saturday. “I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life.”

POOL New / Reuters Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on one of their earlier royal appearances, visiting a science park in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on March 23, 2018.

“I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family,” Her Majesty said, praising the former actor for her assimilation into royal life.

Harry flew to Canada on Monday to rejoin Meghan and little Archie.

Photos of Meghan and Archie on a stroll through a Vancouver park with their two dogs (and a security detail) are already sparking reported legal threats. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s lawyers are warning off the paparazzi, according to a report from Sky News, for photographing Meghan without her consent. HuffPost reached out for further comment.

Subscribe to HuffPost’s Watching the Royals newsletter for all things Windsor (and beyond).