The Style Evolution Of Camilla Parker Bowles From 1970 To Now

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, is no stranger to public appearances. The royal family member regularly attends official engagements, and long before she married Prince Charles, she was a fixture on the British high society scene.

Naturally, this lifestyle requires quite an extensive wardrobe, and it seems she has the goods. For more than 50 years, the duchess has stepped out in a variety of elegant gowns, skirt suits, coats and more — and photographers have stood by to take snapshots.

Advertisement

In honor of her birthday, we’ve rounded up a huge collection of photos of the duchess’ style evolution from the 1970s to the 2020s.