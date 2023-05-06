What's Hot

Queen Camilla Honors Her 2 Rescue Dogs With Special Coronation Detail

Long live Beth and Bluebell!
Hilary Hanson

Assignment editor, HuffPost

Dog save the queen!

Queen Camilla wore a fetching gown to Saturday’s coronation ceremony that included a subtle detail honoring two important members of her family.

Camilla sits on the throne during the coronation ceremony inside Westminster Abbey in central London, on May 6, 2023.
JONATHAN BRADY via Getty Images

The white dress featured delicate gold embroidered designs, including images of two dogs that bore a striking resemblance to Camilla’s pets, canines Bluebell and Beth.

Beth and Bluebell got front-and-center placement with just above the hem of Camilla's gold-emboidered gown.
WPA Pool via Getty Images

Camilla adopted Beth in 2011 and Bluebell in 2012, both from U.K. animal rescue Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, according to People. The just-crowned queen is a patron of the organization, which opened a new wing in her honor in 2020.

Camilla greets Bluebell (right) and Beth (left) on Jan. 25, 2023, in Lacock, England.
Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images

“Beth came from a family who could no longer care for her, and poor Bluebell had been found abandoned in the woods, three weeks old, starving, covered in sores, with a docked tail and just a few patches of fur,” Camilla wrote in the introduction to the author Georgina Montagu’s book “Top Dogs: A British Love Affair,” per Town and Country.

A closeup of Bluebell, now living the royal lifestyle after a rough beginning.
Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images

She also described the pair of pups as “colourful characters” and said she “cannot imagine my life, my home or my sofas without them.”

Also seen on Camilla’s gown were embroidered wildflowers, intended to represent her and King Charles II’s love of nature. It also featured a daffodil, rose, shamrock and thistle; the botanical symbols Wales, England, Northern Ireland and Scotland, respectively.

