Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, gave an update on her father-in-law, Prince Philip, as the royal enters his third week of hospitalization for treatment of an infection.
Camilla said while visiting the Community Vaccination Centre on Wednesday that the 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh is “slightly improving,” but still “hurts at moments,” according to reporter Chris Ship of ITV News.
Buckingham Palace revealed for the first time last week that Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth, was battling an infection.
The palace later issued another statement saying Philip was being transferred to a second hospital and also was being evaluated for a preexisting heart condition. Neither statement elaborated on the ailments.
“The Duke of Edinburgh was today transferred from King Edward VII’s Hospital to St Bartholomew’s Hospital where doctors will continue to treat him for an infection, as well as undertake testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition,” the palace said in this week’s statement.
“The Duke remains comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week,” the statement added.
Prince Edward told Sky News last week that his father was “looking forward to getting out” of the hospital.
“We’ve had some brilliant and lovely messages from all sorts of people and we really appreciate that and so does he,” Edward said. “I’ve been passing them on. It’s fantastic, thank you.”
