“The Duke remains comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week,” the statement added.

Prince Edward told Sky News last week that his father was “looking forward to getting out” of the hospital.

“We’ve had some brilliant and lovely messages from all sorts of people and we really appreciate that and so does he,” Edward said. “I’ve been passing them on. It’s fantastic, thank you.”

Subscribe to HuffPost’s Watching the Royals newsletter for all things Windsor (and beyond).