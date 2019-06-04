President Donald Trump’s three-day state visit to the United Kingdom has already provided a plethora of amusing viral moments: that photo of his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, staring out of a window at Buckingham Palace, the protest involving a depiction of a giant penis and those light projections referencing the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.).
But it was a cheeky wink from Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, that really got Twitter users talking on Monday.
Camilla was captured winking to someone off camera as her husband, Prince Charles, escorted Trump out of a room at the couple’s London residence, Clarence House.
Check out the clip here:
Trump and first lady Melania Trump joined Camilla and Charles for afternoon tea, but it was the Duchess’ facial expression that was on everybody’s lips: