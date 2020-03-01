Kate McKinnon's Elizabeth Warren Wipes The Floor With Fred Armisen's 'Bloomberg' On 'SNL'

Pence admits that his new job to lead the battle against COVID-19 is a real “test of my faith — just like dinosaur bones and Timothée Chalamet.”

Kenan Thompson’s Ben Carson warns everyone that the coronavirus is “gonna be baaad.” He shows off “Make America Great Again” face masks that are going to take a while to deliver because they’re manufactured in Wuhan, China.

It’s “not the time to politicize this issue,” Bennett warns. That’s the cue for Fred Armisen’s Mike Bloomberg to jump up among the crowd of “reporters” and make a pitch for a “competent” president even if that candidate “lacks charisma or the ability to connect with human beings.”

Kate McKinnon’s Elizabeth Warren ambushes “Bloomberg” when he pops up at the front podium. “You’re my job now,” she tells him. “Did you really think you were gonna get away from me?” She bugs him again those non-disclosure agreements with women. “I might be fifth in the polls, but I’m No. 1 in your nightmares, Mike,” she taunts. Bloomberg “supported Lindsey Graham, he funded SARS, he invented traffic, he wrote and directed the movie ‘Cats.’ That is a bad man,” she adds.

John Mulaney’s Joe Biden boasts about kickin’ butt in “South Crackerbarrel.” He offers a rambling, half-incoherent story about South Africa and how he convinced Nelson Mandela that “whitey was okay.”

Rachel Dratch as Sen. Amy Klobuchar tells Colin Jost’s Pete Buttigieg that the “whole moderate from the Midwest shtick is mine, so stay out of my center lane, bitch.”

