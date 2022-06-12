Shopping

All The Gear You Need For Your First Time Camping

Lighters, bug spray, cooking tools and everything else you'll likely forget.

Maybe you’re not the outdoorsy type. Maybe you haven’t seen the benefits of spending time off the grid, where the Wi-Fi is weak but the natural beauty of your surroundings is strong, until recently. Whatever the reason is, if you’re planning a camping trip for the first time you may be worried about forgetting to bring something essential. If this is the case, you’ve come to the right place.

Things like a sleeping bag are probably pretty obvious, but extras like a foam sleeping pad add comfort and warmth without taking up too much space in your car. Your packing list may differ depending on the type of camping you’re doing, which amenities (if any) your campsite has and the time of year, but this list is a great starting point.

Below are 13 products from Walmart that will help make your first camping trip that much more comfortable.

1
Walmart
A quality sleeping bag
Lighter and cheaper than an air mattress, a sleeping bag is a camping staple. This one has a soft, breathable lining that makes it suitable for warm summer nights and chilly spring campouts, plus it has an outdoors-inspired design on the inside.
$19.88 at Walmart
2
Walmart
A foam sleeping pad
Make sleeping on the ground more comfortable with this lightweight sleeping pad. It has an egg carton design made of insulating foam, which offers warmth in addition to extra padding.
$46.99 at Walmart
3
Walmart
A dome tent with thoughtful details
This may look like a basic tent, but it has thoughtful design elements that will enhance your camping experience. These include a built-in mud mat at the entrance, a footlocker that is accessible from the inside and outside of the tent, plus a detachable rainfly.
$39 at Walmart
4
Walmart
A camping chair with a 4-can cooler
For sitting around the campfire, by a lake or wherever your camping adventures take you, this camping chair is all you need. It has a mesh cup holder on one arm and a cooler on the other arm, so you don’t even need to get up to grab a cold drink.
$46.22 at Walmart
5
Walmart
A survival tool kit
This handy tool kit comes with basic camping essentials to help you do everything from starting a fire to finding your toothbrush in a dark tent. It comes with a 5-inch fixed blade knife, a 4-inch hatchet, a 300-lumen flashlight and a fire rod, plus protective sheaths for the knife and hatchet.
$14.88 at Walmart
6
Walmart
A grilling tool set
If you’re planning on firing up a grill or cooking over a campfire, this 10-piece set will come in handy. It includes a pair of tongs, a fork, a spatula with a serrated edge, a basting brush, a grill cleaning brush and four skewers, all packaged inside a hard shell case.
$16.88 at Walmart
7
Walmart
Cutter Backwoods High DEET insect and mosquito repellent
Keep bugs at bay by spraying on this 40% DEET repellent that is said to offer hours of protection from mosquitoes, ticks, black flies and other biting insects. Its non-greasy formula will ensure it stays on even on sweaty summer days.
$8.37 at Walmart
8
Walmart
A solar portable LED emergency lantern
This three-in-one LED light can be used as a flashlight, lantern or emergency light. It can be charged via solar or USB, has four light modes (front flashlight, side lantern, red warning, strobe), and can also be used as a power bank in case of emergency. It’s also waterproof and drop-resistant.
$15.99 at Walmart
9
Walmart
Multi-purpose lighters
For lighting campfires, grills, citronella candles and more, these long lighters are sure to come in handy. The two-pack comes with a classic wand and flex wand, which help to light hard-to-reach places while keeping your hands protected from the fire.
$5.28 at Walmart
10
Walmart
A camping stove
Prepare hot meals on this propane camping stove, which has two burners and wind-blocking panels. It’s dependable, packs up easily and keeps you from having to subsist solely on granola bars and beef jerky on your camping trip.
$48 at Walmart
11
Walmart
A 14-piece camping cookware set
This nonstick stainless steel set has everything you need to cook and serve meals for two people. Stack them just right and it can all fit inside the pan, with the silicone table mat securing the lid in place.
$34.88 at Walmart
12
Walmart
A solid water bottle
For hiking excursions, fishing trips or even if you’re just headed to the gym or office, this Nalgene water bottle will help you stay hydrated. It’s leakproof, durable, BPA-free, top rack dishwasher-safe and can even be used for hot and cold beverages. Our favorite feature is the loop top lid, which ensures you won’t accidentally drop or lose the cap.
$16.05 at Walmart
13
Walmart
A folding outdoor table
This portable table (measuring 60.3 inches by 25.5 inches by 29 inches) is built for the outdoors. It’s made of UV-protected, weather-resistant material, has impact-resistant edges and corners, and is foldable for simple storage and transportation.
$49.97 at Walmart
A versatile mosquito net

FYI, Citronella Candles Don’t Actually Ward Off Bugs. But These Products Do

