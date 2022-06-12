Maybe you’re not the outdoorsy type. Maybe you haven’t seen the benefits of spending time off the grid, where the Wi-Fi is weak but the natural beauty of your surroundings is strong, until recently. Whatever the reason is, if you’re planning a camping trip for the first time you may be worried about forgetting to bring something essential. If this is the case, you’ve come to the right place.

Things like a sleeping bag are probably pretty obvious, but extras like a foam sleeping pad add comfort and warmth without taking up too much space in your car. Your packing list may differ depending on the type of camping you’re doing, which amenities (if any) your campsite has and the time of year, but this list is a great starting point.

Below are 13 products from Walmart that will help make your first camping trip that much more comfortable.

