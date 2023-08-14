Campers Recommend Everything You Need To Go Camping With Kids

Whether you hope to pass down your love of the outdoors or reluctantly get roped into a nature-based family reunion, you may find yourself camping with children. Unlike a vacation to a different city, where drug stores and Door Dash are abundant, you’re heading into nature, so you have to anticipate everything you’ll need before you hit the road. To set you up for success as you venture into the wild, we asked the readers of the HuffPost Parents Facebook page for all the things they take camping with kids.
From safety needs to practical finds to entertainment items, they really ran the camping gamut, giving us all sorts of tips and tricks to make the most of outdoor time with little ones. While we can’t ensure a weekend free of temper tantrums and accidents, we can help you narrow down the packing list and prep your family for success.
HuffPost may receive a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.