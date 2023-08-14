Campers Recommend Everything You Need To Go Camping With Kids

Whether you hope to pass down your love of the outdoors or reluctantly get roped into a nature-based family reunion, you may find yourself camping with children. Unlike a vacation to a different city, where drug stores and Door Dash are abundant, you’re heading into nature, so you have to anticipate everything you’ll need before you hit the road. To set you up for success as you venture into the wild, we asked the readers of the HuffPost Parents Facebook page for all the things they take camping with kids.